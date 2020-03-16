Easter Rand Show postponed as Covid-19 cases increase
Johannesburg - The very popular Rand Show, which is one of the events many people look forward to during Easter holidays, has been postponed due to Covid-19.
As one of South Africa's longest running events, the Rand Show pulls thousands of crowds each year from Southern Africa as well as exhibitors who are only too happy to showcase their wares.
It was supposed to run from April 8 to 13 but organisers sent out a statement on Monday evening stating that in light of what president Cyril Ramaphosa said regarding curbing the spread of Covid-19, it will be postponed.
"As one of this country’s longest running events, we’ve been through a lot, standing side by side with our fellow South Africans; we are an integral part of the community and its spirit.
"After listening to President Cyril Ramaphosa's address and in the best interests of our community, we have decided to postpone the show. The event will be rescheduled at a later stage and will be done in consensus with government.
"The Rand Show would like to thank our partners, and all sponsors for their understanding and continued support during this time. We believe this decision to be in the best interest of our nation.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the postponement but remain committed to hosting the show at a time when all South Africans can attend and enjoy the Rand Show, without any concern for their personal health."
There have been 62 confiremed cases of Covid-19 in South Africa. On Sunday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster in response to the virus and said gatherings of more than100 people were now prohibited to prevent it spreading further.IOL