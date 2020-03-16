Easter Rand Show postponed as Covid-19 cases increase

Johannesburg - The very popular Rand Show, which is one of the events many people look forward to during Easter holidays, has been postponed due to Covid-19.

As one of South Africa's longest running events, the Rand Show pulls thousands of crowds each year from Southern Africa as well as exhibitors who are only too happy to showcase their wares.

It was supposed to run from April 8 to 13 but organisers sent out a statement on Monday evening stating that in light of what president Cyril Ramaphosa said regarding curbing the spread of Covid-19, it will be postponed.

"As one of this country’s longest running events, we’ve been through a lot, standing side by side with our fellow South Africans; we are an integral part of the community and its spirit.

"After listening to President Cyril Ramaphosa's address and in the best interests of our community, we have decided to postpone the show. The event will be rescheduled at a later stage and will be done in consensus with government.