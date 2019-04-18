File Picture: Rescue Care

Limpopo - Ten people died when a truck collided with a minibus and burst into flames in Modimolle, Limpopo on Thursday morning. The accident happened at Kranskop Plaza between Modimolle and Mookgopong and nine people are reported to have died at the scene while one died on the way to hospital.

The minibus taxi was traveling from Zimbabwe and it's believed that it was heading to Gauteng at the time of the crash. However the nationality of the victims could not be verified immediately after the crash.

Limpopo Department of Transport spokesperson, Matome Taueatsoala said the accident happened around 4am.

He said the drivers of the two vehicles were declared dead on the scene and only two passengers survived and were taken to a local hospital.

"Nine people died on the scene and one more died on the way to hospital. The other two passengers were then sent to Modimolle hospital. One is in a critical condition and the other sustained minor injuries,” Taueatsoala said.

“Unfortunately the two drivers are among the nine that perished on the scene,” he added.

The cause of the accident is unknown but allegations are that the driver of the minibus taxi, which travelling southbound when it lost control. It then collided with the truck that was travelling northbound.

Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC Makoma Mokhurupetje said she was disappointed that the province continues to have accidents "especially today when we are expecting high traffic flow entering the province and more people crossing the border."

“And I am worried that this combi is coming from Zimbabwe, the people affected in the combi are coming from Zimbabwe,” Mokhurupetje added.

Shr said the department was worried about the speed people are driving in as well as fatigue.

“We will be there to monitor the situation and we will be there to monitor the road,” she said.

“We request motorists to cooperate with us and they must exercise maximum patience because when there is high traffic flow everyone becomes impatient,” she added.