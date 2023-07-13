Police arrested five suspects in connection with mass shooting at Kwanobuhle, Eastern Cape that claimed six lives and left four people injured. The evil attack took place on Tuesday just before 8pm outside a house at Mdledle street.

According to police the incident is suspected to be drug-related. The six people who died have been identified by their families. They are: Siyabonga Williams 24; Sinovuyo Nene 24; Mzuvukile Grootboom 33; Siyamthanda Vena 27; Siyanda Luther Mlilwana 29; and, Sivenathi Mxaku17.

Police said two victims were still in hospital, while two others have been discharged. Police said that at about 7.40pm on Tuesday, three unknown males entered a yard in Mdledle Street in Kwanobuhle and shot and killed six people and injured four others. Police confirmed that the suspects were detained on charges of murder (x6) and attempted murder (x4).

The suspects are expected to appear in the Kwanobuhle Magistrate’s Court soon. They are aged between 21 and 34 years old and were arrested in Kwanobuhle and Arcadia in Bethelsdorp respectively. Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene, commended the dedicated task team assigned to trace and arrest the suspects involved in the mass shooting.

The task team comprising the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes, Provincial Crime Intelligence, Tactical Response Team, National Intervention Unit (NIU) and Anti-Gang Unit made a sterling breakthrough by arresting five suspects during the early hours of yesterday morning (Thursday). Mene has hailed the breakthrough a success and commended the task team for demonstrating unwavering commitment and exceptional skill in apprehending the perpetrators responsible for the heinous murders and attempted murders. “Their tireless efforts, perseverance and meticulous investigation resulted in the speedy apprehension. The (officers) have worked day and night since this incident, sacrificing their own comfort and safety, to ensure that the arrests bring solace to the families of the victims,” said Nene.

There had been a number of shocking mass shootings across the country in recent times. In January last year in Kwazakele, Gqeberha, gunmen opened fire on guests celebrating a birthday party. Eight people were killed and other three were injured. But the massacre that shocked the whole country was that of a tavern shooting where 19 people were shot and killed.