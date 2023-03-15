Eden Park family blames lover for the death of their daughter

Johannesburg - The family of Brandoline Shepperd from Eden Park, Ekurhuleni, wants justice after their daughter was allegedly killed by her lover. The family said they felt let down by the police in the area, who have failed to arrest the lover whom they said they saw chasing someone with stones on Monday evening.

The lover is known to The Star, however, has not been arrested yet. The family said Brandoline, 31, a mother of a 12-year-old daughter, has over the years suffered at the hands of her lover, whom they said used to beat her until she had bruises and couldn’t function. Brandoline lived with her grandmother Irene Rossouw and her grandfather George Rossouw.

Her brother looked distraught. Her mother, Angela, told The Star that her daughter died on March 7, 2023, after her boyfriend assaulted her while she was at her friend’s place in Greenfield, a place near her home. “The boyfriend hit my daughter; this was not the first time, but this time she was bruised; she complained about severe headaches and sore ears.

“Her situation demotivated me; an ambulance was called in, and while transporting her to the hospital, she died,” said Shepperd. The family also said Brandoline even left him and went to live with another man, but the boyfriend beat her in front of the other man before leaving with her. The mother said the boyfriend beat her after she refused to give him money.

“The boyfriend assaulted my daughter for her own money. “He was very abusive to her. She has before opened a case and had a protection order,” she said. Shepperd said the boyfriend was recently released from jail and is feared by community members.

“We saw him on Monday evening chasing another person. “He is a violent person. He is not on the run, and we fail to understand why police are not arresting him. I told him that he killed my child, and he laughed then ran away,” she said. Brandoline Shepperd’s family and community advocacy group seek justice after she was killed allegedly by her baby daddy. Shepperd said she is heartbroken after losing her daughter, whom she expected much from.

Describing her daughter, Shepperd said she was a very loving person who was full of life. “My daughter was beautiful, a jolly person, talkative, and, of course, she was not perfect, but she did not deserve to die this way,” said Shepperd. The family said if one could go to the shops, they would see the boyfriend.

“This is sore for us; people told us that he used to beat her up, but she was hiding this from us. “This boyfriend is an aggressive person. “He is known for stealing and assaulting people.

“He came out of jail two months ago, and we don’t know how because his mother made a case against him because he used to abuse her,” said her aunt Nelli Manaka. The family urged the police to arrest the boyfriend as soon as possible. The family said the deceased's 12-year-old daughter struggles to sleep at night.

“My granddaughter is traumatized, and as a family, we want justice to prevail,” said Shepperd. “We just want justice for our child. That guy is very tough. The whole family is upset,” she said. Gauteng SAPS provincial spokesperson Lt Col Mavela Masondo said he will respond as soon as the investigating officer has responded.

Lt-Gen Elias Mawela, Gauteng police commissioner, presented the province’s third quarter crime stats to the Gauteng Legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety yesterday. Mawela said crime statistics for Q3 have increased by 7.1%. He revealed that the main driving factors for the increase are GBV and common assault.