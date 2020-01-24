Education Day: Let teachers arm themselves as we're vulnerable to robbers - union









Police guarding the school after gunmen posing as parents shoot teacher at Buhlebethu Primary School in Inanda on Wednesday the 22 January 2020. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA) Johannesburg - A teachers union has reiterated calls for their members to carry guns to school to protect themselves from "thugs" who attack them and "pupils who carry dangerous weapons to school". Educators’ Union of SA (EUSA) president Scelo Bhengu said they are vulnerable as criminals know that they were unprotected because all they have are chalks and books. This follows the recent shooting of a KwaZulu Natal teacher during a robbery at school on Wednesday. He ended up in the intensive care unit. Allegations are that the attackers entered Buhlebethu Primary School in Inanda with a young boy, telling security guards that they want to register him. The security guard took them to the principal in the staff room. The men pointed a firearm at the teachers and stole cellphones and a laptop. As they fled the scene, they bumped into a teacher and shot him twice in the abdomen.

Last year, a pupil was shot and wounded when men who had allegedly robbed a nearby telecommunications tower ran into Dowerglen High School in Edenvale while security guards were pursuing them.

During a shootout between the gang the guards, a matric pupil who was in class was shot and wounded.

A few days later a member of the School Governing Body from Norkem Park High School was held at gunpoint by robbers who made off with R25 000 he had just withdrawn from the bank.

Then in June a teacher was assaulted and 50 cellphones were stolen at Sea Point High School in the Western Cape after armed robbers scaled the school fence and invaded a packed classroom while students were writing exams.

In the same month, a teacher was shot and killed at Masuku Primary School in Folweni, south of Durban. Multiple bullets were fired at Sboniso Nyawose as he was walking down a passage of the school at the time.

He was struck in the head and abdomen. He died at the scene.

Speaking to The Star on Friday, Bhengu said they called for teachers to defend themselves last year when Nywawose was killed and still stand by that.

Bhengu said as schools are soft targets, they as EUSA asked that two armed police reservist be stationed at each school.

"As teachers, we pay R15 to the South African Council for Educators and there are about 400 000 of us. However, Sace does nothing for us as teachers in terms of safety and we have suggested that that money go towards the payment of those reservists."

Bhengu said the government wants to listen to them regarding that plan hence they keep calling for teaches to arm themselves in the meantime as a way of defending themselves. However, he said, this was something they yet have to discuss with parents.

"We are not safe at schools, no one is protecting us and the government has no will. That is why we say let the teachers grab everything that can protect them...guns, sjamboks and knives if they think that will protect them.

"The pupils today are also not like the innocent ones from the olden days. They sell drugs at school and carry dangerous weapons to school.

"We wont stop calling for teaches to protect themselves until the government listens to us regarding our 10-point plan. We are on our own. No one cares about us," Bhengu said.

The Star