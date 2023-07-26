Education MEC Chiloane welcomes dismissal of racist teacher

Johannesburg - Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane supports the dismissal of a racist teacher at Crawford International Pretoria College. The Grade 8 substitute teacher was seen on a video captured by a learner, which has gone viral, writing racist phrases (the “N-word” and “K-word”) in a classroom.

This video has caused outrage. As the white teacher was writing the two derogatory phrases, the learners were seen taking out their mobile phones and recording. Some were heard shouting: “Absolutely… this right here… no, no, no… not in my country, Ma’am.” [RACIST TEACHER] PAINFUL: Happened At Crawford International, A Private School In Pretoria



Black Parents Are Robbed, Forking Out Some 200K A Year, For Their Kids To Go To A School/Class, Where They’re Taught By Such A Racist Person Clearly Longing For Good ol’ Apartheid Days… pic.twitter.com/136MB9zgJd — Mr. Tshweu (@TshweuMoleme) July 25, 2023 The teacher seemed unperturbed as she continued writing on a whiteboard while the learners were expressing concern. This school is known to be one of the most expensive schools in the country. According to the fee structure for 2023 on the website, a Grade 8 learner’s annual fee is R137 000.

In a statement by Principal Cheryl Naidoo, the school confirmed the removal of the substitute teacher. “We have been made aware of a video circulating that contains footage of an unacceptable nature. The individual involved is a short-term temporary substitute teacher who was brought in a week ago to relieve a permanent teacher who is currently on sick leave. The temporary teacher has been informed not to resume her duties, and the school reserves its rights regarding further action,” said Naidoo. She further said: “At Crawford International Pretoria College, we firmly denounce any form of prejudice or discrimination in any capacity. We deeply regret the incident and any offence it may have caused. Our commitment to maintaining an environment of respect, diversity, and inclusion remains steadfast.”

The Gauteng Education Department visited the school today to ascertain further details surrounding the incident. The department said reports state that the incident occurred on Monday during an English class. The footage surfaced on social media later that afternoon, and the 82-year-old substitute teacher was dismissed by the school that same evening. The department said the teacher was teaching provocative language and allegedly told learners that they must not be hurt when the “k-word” is used on them because they were not affected by apartheid.

The department said the teacher’s actions were vehemently unacceptable and have undeniable racist undertones, which will not be tolerated in any aspect of the education sector. It said the teacher will also be reported to the South African Council for Educators (SACE) for necessary investigation and deregistration so that she is not allowed to teach our children any further. The department said it was encouraging that the school has begun providing counselling to the learners affected by this incident. The school also undertook to review their recruitment measures to avoid enlisting candidates who may potentially threaten the delivery of quality education and learning.