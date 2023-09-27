EFF accuses ANC of grandstanding through Winnie Mandela’s name

Johannesburg - The EFF has slammed the ANC for using former ANC Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s name for political scoring. This comes after both parties claimed Madikizela-Mandela for themselves after she was honoured with the renaming of William Nicole Drive in her name on Tuesday. The fighting was evident, with a throng of EFF members chanting Struggle songs during the ceremony that saw Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda officially officiating over the ceremony.

The EFF said it has been at the forefront of championing Madikizela-Mandela’s legacy both in Parliament and outside of Parliament. “Mama, in honour of your resilience and courage against the oppressive apartheid regime, the EFF has successfully fought for the renaming of William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive through a motion that was approved by the City of Johannesburg Council. The unveiling of the renamed drive will occur today,” said the EFF. “The EFF has consistently held Mama Winnie’s memory in the highest regard, as today also marks the second anniversary of the official opening of our headquarters, the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House — the nerve centre of the revolution in pursuit of economic freedom.”

On Tuesday, the ANC claimed that in 2018, it put forward a motion in the Johannesburg City Council to rename William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive. “The ANC’s position to rename key streets and buildings in South Africa to honour icons who played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s history reflects a broader effort to unite society behind tried and tested icons who tirelessly contributed to the nation’s struggle for freedom and democracy. “By renaming streets and buildings after these icons, the ANC aims to ensure that their legacies are preserved and that future generations are reminded of the sacrifice and achievements of those who fought against apartheid and other injustices,” the party said.