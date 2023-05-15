EFF accuses Panyaza Lesufi of using EPWP programme to hire ANC volunteers

Johannesburg - The EFF in Gauteng has accused Premier Panyaza Lesufi of using the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) to win over ANC volunteers before the national elections next year. On Sunday, the premier, in yet another move to create jobs in the province, launched the Cleaning and Greening Expanded Public Works Programme, which is set to employ at least 6 000 residents. The launch of the programme took place at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.

Lesufi said the programme was meant to address littering and illegal dumping in the province, adding that he would be cutting the budget for food parcels in order to create more work opportunities. Hundreds of recruits were in attendance, with the premier saying at least 6 000 people have received temporary employment through the programme to reduce the levels of dirt in townships and informal settlements across the province. However, the EFF has condemned the use of the EPWP programme to empower ANC volunteers before the elections.

"Premier Panyaza Lesufi has launched the bogus Bontle Ke Botho Gauteng’s Clean and Green Campaign programme, which will see 6 000 people registered on the government payroll today in Dobsonville Stadium. "According to Panyaza, this 12-month clean-up and waste collection programme is for the Gauteng Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, and Environment. What needs to be mentioned is that this is a haphazard and unplanned scheme where scarce government resources are used to counter the Andries Tatane Clean-up Campaign," the EFF said. The programme comes shortly after Lesufi also launched a crime prevention programme, which employed 6 000 people to help the police fight crime in the province.

Speaking to The Star on Monday, a spokesperson for the Premier, Vuyo Mhaga, said the Premier was unfazed by the EFF’s comments. "We are not worried about what the EFF has to say about this programme. The sentiment from the people on the ground is positive, and people are welcoming all these projects that the premier has embarked upon." "Let us, for once, leave the jobs part of these programmes. People want potholes to be fixed. They want crime to be resolved, and they leave in fear due to crime, and our cities and townships are dirty. Employment then becomes an end product. As government in the province, we are responsible for doing something about all these issues," Mhaga said.