EFF calls for US ambassador to SA Reuben Brigety to be sent packing

Johannesburg - “Dear US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, it is time to pack your bags and go back home,” said the EFF. The party expressed concern, saying that lately, the US Embassy in South Africa seemed to be leaning towards interference with domestic and sovereign foreign policy issues that cannot and will not be dictated by an external force.

Last week, Brigety accused South Africa of providing Russia with weapons and ammunition for the Ukraine war. Brigety said the weapons and ammunition were loaded onto a Russian ship known as Lady R that docked at the Simon’s Town naval base in Cape Town in December 2022. However, Brigety has made a U-turn and apologised for his remarks on arms sales to Russia after meeting International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor on Friday.

Brigety, whose comments that South Africa was arming Russia had caused a trans-Atlantic diplomatic storm, said his remarks were misrepresented. It is believed that the comments also affected the rand, which set a record closing low against the dollar on Friday and crashed to R19.32. This weak rand may result in the Reserve Bank hiking interest rates, which will hurt the pockets of millions of South Africans who are already struggling.

The EFF said the Ministry of Defence clarified in December 2022 that the vessel came to collect the orders made before the Covid-19 pandemic and that it was consistent with international best practice to honour contractual trade obligations and relationships. “The US has absolutely no right or permission to interfere with South Africa’s sovereign right to determine who she trades with and who her friends are. The EFF’s diplomatic and firm advice to Brigety is that he must SHUT UP on all sovereign policy decisions and relationships South Africa engages in. South Africa is not a colonial outpost of the US and will never be one,” said EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo. He added: “South Africa will not be under imperialist control by the US, and the sooner this sitting ambassador understands that, the better.”

Thambo said the EFF was additionally concerned about ambassadors who call media conferences to speak about issues that could have been handled through normal diplomatic channels. “Instead of raising false alarms with the media and making reflections on the domestic policy position of a political party, the US ambassador should have approached the government to clarify his confusion,” Thambo said. He said there were several embassies and foreign missions from various countries in South Africa, and none of them had demonstrated the misbehaviour and ill-discipline of Brigety.

“We therefore call for the immediate dismissal of the US ambassador from South Africa for his unbecoming, undiplomatic and outrightly irresponsible approach to diplomatic relations. “There have been US ambassadors in South Africa before, and none have ever descended into the gallery in the manner demonstrated senselessly by Brigety. He must be dismissed as urgently as possible. The US has no right, none whatsoever, to tell South Africa what must happen with President Vladimir Putin,” Thambo said. The party further said if there were people who must be arrested and appear before the International Criminal Court, it is US former president George Bush for the illegal war in Iraq and Barack Obama for the senseless assassination of Brother Leader Muammar Gaddafi.

There are calls urging South Africa to arrest Putin in August this year if he attends the BRICS Summit in person. “There is no one who is going to arrest Putin in South Africa, and there is no imperialist nation that will instruct South Africa to do so,” Thambo said. Ramaphosa this weekend criticised Brigety’s conduct and labelled it distasteful.

“We don’t feel undermined by the US. We are interacting with the US; these things happen, and we have to deal with them politically and diplomatically. We are a sovereign state, and we will never fall into a state of helplessness where we feel we are being undermined, and we are proud of our standing in the world,” Ramaphosa said. National Security Advisor Sydney Mufamadi, speaking in an interview with one of the broadcasters, insisted that South Africa remained neutral in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. “We are actively non-aligned as far as that conflict is concerned. To say we are actively non-aligned does not mean we don’t have a view about wars generally. We are anti-war, and we will do everything necessary and possible to make sure avoidable wars should be avoided, and we will contribute to ensuring that they are avoided," said Mufamadi.