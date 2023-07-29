EFF celebrates anniversary in style

The past few days have been eventful for the EFF, as the party hosted an array of activities in a prelude to the 10th anniversary rally taking place at the at FNB stadium today. Amongst the celebrations is the political party’s gala dinner, which took place at Emperors Palace on Thursday night, where guests stepped out, looking stunning and regal, painting the affair red and black.

The gala dinner also saw Malema speak fondly about his long-time friend, Floyd Shivambu, who is also the party’s deputy president. “Not a single day did I feel that Floyd Shivambu is in the business of trying to betray me, he has never not in a single day shown me any sign of disrespect. He has always shown maximum respect to me and always expressed his views to me in a respectful manner,” Malema said. “Let me thank the Shivambu family, I know what you have been through, I know what your children are going through. Some of them will never be employed because they carry your surname, by virtue of the association with Floyd and me. Worry not, the revolution will never swallow its own children, it will look after them, it will never abandon them.”

One of the activities leading to the big bash was visiting the party's birthplace of Marikana in the North West, where Malema expressed gratitude to those who made the event happen. “We would want to thank the leadership collective for putting together this beautiful event, during the week, during working hours, exposing this government of the day, that our people are unemployed that's why they are here at 1 o’clock during working hours.” The party also hosted foreign diplomats in Pretoria yesterday, where Malema touched on many issues, among them what he said hindered foreign relations; and he spoke of spreading the wings of the party beyond SA shores.