Johannesburg - The EFF’s plan to take up influential posts in Joburg is in full swing following revelations that the DA-controlled city councillors have allegedly been informed about the red berets’ mooted involvement in government. EFF president Julius Malema is on record as saying that his party is ready to assume responsibility in heading some of the key metro portfolios.

The Star has established that a meeting was held last week with the DA’s Joburg council caucus - which was convened by John Moodey, the party’s Gauteng leader, and Mike Moriarty, the provincial chairperson - to inform the party’s councillors that they would have to relinquish their government and senior council positions in favour of EFF members.

Malema, the EFF’s national leader, said at a media briefing two weeks ago that his party and the DA were in talks about sharing power in Tshwane and Joburg, including the EFF having a mayor in Tshwane and mayoral committee members in Joburg.

“So far we are talking and we don’t see any hostilities about the possibility of power sharing. We (the EFF) will have a mayor in Tshwane; the DA will have MMCs in Tshwane - if they agree.

“They (DA) will have a mayor in Joburg and we will have MMCs in Joburg,” Malema had said.

The Star spoke to several highly placed DA sources, who said the party’s provincial leadership, led by Moodey and Moriarty, had briefed Joburg councillors about these power-sharing agreements.

“There was a briefing with Moodey and Moriarty last week Monday. What (Moodey and Moriarty) said was that the DA would not sacrifice the Tshwane mayor position.

“But the implication is definitely that they (DA Joburg councillors) will have to give MMC and portfolio head positions in council to the EFF,” said a source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Another source said the talks were being held by the party’s leadership, “so nobody really knows what the exact outcome will be”.

Nicole Mirkin, speaking on Moodey’s behalf, said the changes were possible but that “these line items are yet to be finalised”.

Moriarty did not respond to calls from The Star, including a WhatsApp message.

The Star also contacted Malema on Monday and he referred queries to EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who also did not respond to calls and texts.

EFF Joburg leader Musa Novela, who said a text message should be sent to him, also did not respond to a text.

Luyanda Mfeka, spokesperson for mayor Herman Mashaba, said that the caucus did not have authority to deliberate on changes to government, which were dealt with by the DA’s federal leadership.

At the weekend, the Sunday Times published a letter from DA Joburg councillor, John Mendelsohn, who was responding to the paper’s columnist, Peter Bruce, about a possible coalition involving the EFF in the city.

Mendelsohn, although lauding the DA’s relationship with the EFF in Joburg, dismissed the talk as “malicious hogwash”.

