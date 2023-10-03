All roads led to the Ndabeni Impoundment Centre in eastern Cape Town, where scores of EFF supporters and other political parties marched against unlawful taxi impoundments.
The rally took place despite other organisations expressing disinterest in joining the Red Berets and other organisations to stand against taxi impoundments and other pressing issues that include unemployment.
A few days ago, Santaco revealed that it recognised the constitutional right of all members and citizens to participate in any protest action that had been lawfully organised as a response to frustrations over the lack of service delivery, but distanced itself from taking part.
The statement read: “Santaco-WC is aware of messages circulating via social media and other platforms of a planned taxi strike, and we wish to reiterate to members of the public that this is not a Santaco-led or planned shutdown or march.”
EFF provincial chair, CMSR Unathi Name, spoke about the march, pointing out that the impoundments must be done lawfully and called for the immediate release of the unjustly impounded taxis.
“We are not going to give them any day; we want them to release those Quantums to their owners today. If we fail to do that, they will know who we are. We are going to protest peacefully with them. We are not going to create any violence, but they are going to know who we are today. So we are hoping that the impoundments that are wrongly done will be stopped. And then, for the other thing, we want them to start impounding constitutionally. We respect the laws of impoundment that all vehicles must be impounded for unroadworthiness if they do not have a permit to operate as taxis,” said Name.
On social media, the party also touched on racism, service delivery and electricity tariffs, among other things.
“Be on the right side of history and say NO to unjust impoundment of taxis, say NO to racism, say NO to high electricity tariffs in Cape Town, say NO to poor service delivery, and say NO to all social ills that negatively affect our society.”