All roads led to the Ndabeni Impoundment Centre in eastern Cape Town, where scores of EFF supporters and other political parties marched against unlawful taxi impoundments. The rally took place despite other organisations expressing disinterest in joining the Red Berets and other organisations to stand against taxi impoundments and other pressing issues that include unemployment.

A few days ago, Santaco revealed that it recognised the constitutional right of all members and citizens to participate in any protest action that had been lawfully organised as a response to frustrations over the lack of service delivery, but distanced itself from taking part. The statement read: “Santaco-WC is aware of messages circulating via social media and other platforms of a planned taxi strike, and we wish to reiterate to members of the public that this is not a Santaco-led or planned shutdown or march.” EFF provincial chair, CMSR Unathi Name, spoke about the march, pointing out that the impoundments must be done lawfully and called for the immediate release of the unjustly impounded taxis.