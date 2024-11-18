EFF faces internal turmoil ahead of key conference

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a party characterised by its fiery rhetoric and revolutionary zeal, now stands at a critical juncture in its 11-year legacy. With just a few weeks before its third elective conference, tensions run high as reports emerge of the controversial banning of Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi from the assembly, scheduled for December 12-15 in Nasrec.

This pivotal moment reflects not only the internal conflicts within the party but also raises significant questions regarding its future direction. Weekend reports suggested that Ndlozi, the party’s head of politics and a key figure in the EFF’s leadership, has been blocked from participating in what is expected to be a fiercely contested gathering. Analysts say that party leader Julius Malema may have made this decision to minimise competition for his presidency.

With the recent departures of high-profile members, including Floyd Shivambu’s defection to the MK Party, the EFF appears to be on shaky ground. Analyst Dr Levy Ndou called on the EFF to provide reasons for its treatment of Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers Political analyst Thobani Zikalala highlighted the unprecedented challenges facing the EFF, stating: “The EFF as a political organ has almost reached its political ceiling. That is why the unravelling of the dynamics within the party are starting to show.” Zikalala added that the party’s struggle for growth, which is limited to a constituency of 1.5 to 2 million members, points to a potential stagnation at the polls, particularly among younger, less engaged voters.

As discussions swirl around internal democracy, Zikalala expressed concern over Malema’s increasing paranoia and mistrust of his fellow leaders. “He is purging those he no longer trusts, following a mass exodus of those he trusted with his life,” he said. Speaking to SABC News, Dr Levy Ndou called on the EFF to provide reasons for its treatment of Ndlozi, adding that Ndlozi was being punished for being one of the only remaining popular leaders in the EFF.

“If you prevent a person like Dr Ndlozi from attending the National People’s Assembly, you should have very, very good and convincing reasons why you have done so. Because people in and outside the EFF could interpret that differently, and if such has the potential to create unnecessary dissatisfaction and indeed divisions within the party, you should therefore be able to have a very good strategy to be able to explain that to the constituency of the party,” he said. This dreary outlook paints a picture of factionalism that could have long-lasting implications for the party’s unity and effectiveness. Malema himself has not shied away from commenting on the current state of the organisation. Following the exit of Advocate Dali Mpofu, he posted a cryptic message on social media, hinting that more departures are imminent: “Only two more of your favourites remain, and the list will be finalised.”

This raises alarms about the stability of the leadership and the potential ramifications for the upcoming conference, which is expected to be a spectacle of political posturing masked under the veneer of democracy yet choreographed to secure Malema’s hegemony. Those close to the situation point out that despite his ousting, he remains one of the only formidable candidates who could challenge Malema effectively. Nevertheless, it now appears that Malema is resolved to eliminate any threats to his dominion, potentially sacrificing the party’s foundational principles in the process. A source close to the situation indicated to The Star that Malema wants only those he sees as weaker than him to contest him, and Ndlozi who is more popular than any of the current leaders is seen as a threat.

“Definitely, I have heard that Malema feels threatened by the popularity of Dr Ndlozi. He is the most popular senior leader in the EFF outside of him. So, this is why he has banned him from the conference to ensure that he remains the leader of the Red Berets,” the source said. Attempts to secure a comment from EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys and Sinawo Thambo were unsuccessful before publication. However, responding through X, Thambo remarked: “The Sunday World refers to its sources as ‘deep throats’ as ‘moles’ I would be ashamed of myself if I was a mole of anti-EFF propaganda. Silent when the movement is under attack, but vocal in corners to undermine the public standing of the party.