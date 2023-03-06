EFF in Gauteng expresses alarm at gun violence levels

Johannesburg - The EFF in Gauteng are alarmed by the rising gun violence in the province. This follows the latest incident on Thursday morning in Alexandra township, near the Ithute Primary School, where the victim was gunned down in a hail of bullets.

Though the details are unknown, it was strongly believed that the slain man was a prominent taxi owner. Gauteng chairperson for the Red Berets, Nkululeko Dunga, said: “It is well known across townships how taxi violence can escalate, disrupt movements and endanger the lives of residents. “This unfortunate incident occurred not even a week after a gruesome gang-related shooting that resulted in two people losing their lives and many others being injured in the township of Westbury.”

He added that South Africa was a bloodthirsty society, and this was perpetuated by the fact that there was a police minister who was incapable of dealing with crime and always showed up after the crime had been committed to pose for cameras. “Bheki Cele is the total characterisation of the criminal syndicate called the ANC. The recent statistics on murders, presented by Bheki Cele, paint an alarming picture, with 1 721 murders committed during the October to end of December 2022 period in Gauteng alone.“ He said the provincial police commissioner, Elias Mawela, has been blatantly complacent and therefore complicit in the rising number of murder cases in Gauteng.

“Under his leadership, members of the SAPS in Gauteng are in cahoots with criminals and gangs, and this is supported by the high number of unresolved obvious murder cases. “The worn-out Gauteng MEC for Community Safety and Security, Faith Mazibuko, has been busy with a PR-stunt operation called #OkaeMolao: , which translates to ‘Where is the law?’ When she and her department are supposed to be enforcers of the law, they have failed to protect the residents of Gauteng; instead the department has vacancies that are yet to be filled, even with hundreds of policing graduates unemployed.” He said in South Africa, criminals have an inflated ego because they know that the SAPS is incapacitated, understaffed, and unable to provide effective safety and security to the citizens. Under this government, criminals are confident that they will not be held accountable for their actions.

“Having a lacklustre police minister like Bheki Cele, who doesn’t inspire confidence and waters down the discipline in the police force, ultimately leads to the weakening of the work ethic within the force. Bheki Cele must go now. “We call on the SAPS in the province and the taxi association in Alexandra to work together in arresting the situation before it escalates and in apprehending the culprits so they may see their day in court,” said Dunga. Attempts to get comment from Colonel Dimakatso Sello were unsuccessful at the time of print.