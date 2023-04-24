EFF in Gauteng mourns the death of its former Ekurhuleni deputy chairperson Koketso Mojatau with a R45 000 reward offer for information

Joburg – The EFF in Gauteng has offered a R45 000 reward to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest and prosecution of hijackers believed to be behind the murder of former Ekurhuleni deputy chairperson Koketso Mojatau. The party said Mojatau was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning in what is believed to be a hijacking incident in the East Rand.

It is reported that the people behind the murder fled with his vehicle, which was later found abandoned at Nguni Hostel, also in Vosloorus. EFF provincial chairperson Nkululeko Dunga said the death of their fellow fighter was a tragic loss to the party. “We live in a society where black bodies are easily disposable and death is so approximate to our daily activities. And due to the incompetence of our law enforcement agencies, society is constantly asked to normalise this oddity. The passing of fighter Koketo is a huge loss, and the reality is extremely difficult to reconcile with. We have placed a R45 000 reward for anyone who can provide us with information that can lead us to a successful arrest and prosecution of the culprits,” Dunga said.

The party has sent its condolences to Mojatau’s family and friends. He has been described as a long-standing member of the EFF, serving as a regional deputy chairperson in the city for over three years. The party said it would not rest until the culprits were found and apprehended. “The EFF in Gauteng is deeply disheartened by the tragic and shocking passing of fighter Koketso, the former deputy chairperson of the EFF in Ekurhuleni.