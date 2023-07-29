EFF invites it's supporters and South Africans to have a feast with them as over 100 cows donated for birthday bash

[email protected] ALL roads leads to the EFF’s 10th anniversary rally at FNB stadium today, as the country’s second biggest opposition celebrates a decade of existence.

The party said it had received more than 100 cows in donations for the celebration, and said no one would leave the stadium without eating. EFF leader Julius Malema thanked the people of South Africa for the donations: “It's all systems go, there is no hustle, we are now consolidating the numbers in terms of pushing our people to attend the rally. All preparations, the buses, the state, the sound, the cows… there is no single person who is going to leave FNB stadium without taking the meat donated to them by the people of South Africa who appreciate the 10 years of unbroken struggle for economic emancipation of our people,” he said. Malema also said EFF was grateful that people found it necessary to contributie, saying it was not only cows but groceries too, brought by those who appreciated the party to the EFF warehouse in Midrand

“To all those travelling to the FNB Stadium...especially the ground forces of the @EFFSouthAfrica, have a safe journey full of joyful memories. Let the road be characterised by black love, full of happiness. May your travels be free from ill-discipline. Please respect and listen to your leadership and bus coordinators,” said Malema. EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said all citizens were welcome to attend the celebration: “We are on for the whole of today at the FNB Stadium. Everyone is welcome to attend and entrance is free! We said 10 years ago that it’s no surrender! No retreat and we are now here!” Leading up to the celebration, the party has been hosting number of events, among them the commemoration of it's inception at Uncle Toms Hall in Soweto, a day filled with remembrance, a fun walk, music and discussions.

This week they celebrated their birthday at Marikana in North West. Malema said they chose the Marikana Koppie to celebrate the party’s decade in politics, as it was there that the EFF was born. This year marks the 11th anniversary of the Marikana massacre which claimed the lives of 34 miners who were killed during a battle which saw police officers opening fire on striking miners on August 16, 2012, during a wildcat strike at the Lonmin platinum mine.

Celebrities and musicians like Winnie Mashaba are scheduled to entertain the crowd today, and a number of people took to social media to express joy, as they planned to attend the celebrations, while others praised Malema and the party for its achievement. On Twitter Kgsbo Kgsbo wrote: “I can't wait to be at the FNB stadium with friends I recruited... let's go fighters”. Ayoddji Akerele wrote: “Malema has shaken the political landscape of not only South Africa but the whole continent & he's done this without being in government. What a 21st century Revolutionary. A hybrid of our great past revolutionary ancestors. ViVa”.