EFF MP implores SA to continue praying for Zahara

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has expressed his support for musician Bulelwa “Zahara” Mkutukana who was admitted to hospital recently after complaining of pain. Ndlozi wrote a series of posts on X urging people to pray for Zahara.

“South Africa, Africa let's pray for Zahara. My sister Zahara, our prayers are with you. Please fight sisi… fight, fight and fight hard. We are all with you,” said Ndlozi. In a statement shared publicly, her family and team expressed gratitude for the support. “We wanted to take this opportunity as a family to express gratitude for the outpouring of love support and compassion for our dearest Zahara since the recent media articles about the nature of her health.

“For your kindness and concern and because we know you love Zahara, we wanted to give you an update on our daughter’s health. Zahara has been admitted to the hospital for a week following complaints about physical pains. “The doctors are working diligently and we await further updates from them.” They rubbished false reports on Zahara’s health that have been making the rounds, saying she would provide reliable updates herself or via her official social media accounts.

This came after reports that claimed the musician was rushed to ICU because of liver complications, saying she was gravely ill. “Unfortunately, even though our daughter’s hospitalisation has been of strict confidentiality within our family and close friends, that has not stopped the spread of disingenuous information on the internet. We want to stress that any reliable information regarding Zahara’s health will be communicated via her official social media platforms or by herself.” The family and the team requested privacy while dealing with the situation, as well as continued prayers for the musician’s recovery.