EFF MP Vusi Khoza says he is ready to step down should he be recalled

Johannesburg – EFF MP Vusi Khoza says he is ready to step down from his position as the party's public representative after the party decided to recall 210 of its office bearers. Party leader Julius Malema said the hard-line stance against 210 of its office-bearers will not create any animosity among its members after the party's central command team called for them to resign or face more disciplinary processes.

Malema said on Sunday he had no time for lazy staff riders who failed to raise money and transport its members to the 10th anniversary celebrations at the FNB Stadium in Soweto last month. According to the party, the recall would affect MPs, members of legislatures, mayors, and councillors who failed in their mandate to arrange buses to the anniversary celebration. Malema said the party had more than 1 200 public representatives in different leadership roles across the country, including members of Parliament and councillors.

“We have more than 1 200 public representatives, and we are removing 210. We remain with the 990 good members of the EFF. The servants of the people who are ready to respond to the call at any time. Don’t tell me about the lazy deadwoods. I have no time for deadwood. I have no time for staff riders who have no capacity. Whether they have been with us for too long or not, it means nothing if they can’t perform a simple task,” he said. On Monday, Khoza, who was one of the 210 public representatives who failed to bus in supporters to the party's 10th birthday rally in July, told IOL that he was ready to meet his fate and would continue being a member of the party in spite of his impending resignation as an MP. At the beginning of August, Khoza told IOL he would step down if the party called on him to do so.

On social media, Khoza said he was ready to take a back seat should the party choose to recall him after he made representations as to why he was unable to deliver the buses for the 10-year celebrations last month. Malema had implored the public representatives to “just resign”. Khoza, a former EFF KZN provincial leader, is one of the most senior officials facing the chop.

Speaking to IOL on Monday night, Khoza confirmed he was one of 210 public representatives, including MPs, members of provincial legislatures, and councillors, who were set to be recalled by the party. “It is true; I am on that list, and I am currently waiting for the formal correspondence from the Office of the Secretary General (Marshall Dlamini),” he said. Khoza added that he had been called before the EFF leadership to make his representations about the bus debacle.

“I made my representation to the leadership and I explained that I live in a rural area of uMgababa; there are no rich people here who can assist me with buses, and I told them that there were those who promised that they could assist me, but they dropped me in the last minute,” he said. Khoza said he would not be disgruntled if he was recalled as he was not thinking about positions when he joined the party. “I don't feel hard done by, not at all; deployment is at the behest of the organisation. Why would you feel aggrieved when you are recalled? You must accept it like you accepted it when you were deployed.”

He said he would continue to play an active role in politics even without a position. “What I can tell you, with or without a position, is that I will be in politics for a very long time. I am staying in politics; I will never leave politics,” he said. Khoza said he would continue to be a loyal member of the Red Berets and that he was grateful to have served as a public representative for nine years.

“When we joined the EFF, there was no position; we did not join for positions… I will remain a loyal member of the organisation because I believe in its principles and policies,” he said. Last month, the EFF announced that 439 of its members, including MPs, members of provincial legislatures, and councillors, were banned from attending the party’s anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium. The party announced that it would be taking disciplinary action against them, adding that these members were given enough time to raise the funds for transport.

He said they were all told to resign from their respective posts with immediate effect. “We thought this was the best political intervention because those comrades were affected by this decision. They will remain with their membership if they so wish,” Malema said. “Failure to comply with this directive will lead to all of those members being charged and suspended with immediate effect, and the national disciplinary committee will take the process forward.”

Malema said some of the leaders were given the opportunity to make representations on why they should continue serving in their positions. Some of the councillors from the Eastern Cape were said to have not been paid by their municipalities for months. He said the decision would not affect the party as it was based on the party's constitution.

“Removing them from positions and having them within the organisation is part of rehabilitation.” Among those on the initial list along with Khoza were Brenda Mathebula and Slindile Luthuli. The party's deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, said the party was bigger than any individual.