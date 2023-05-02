EFF, NPO knives out for Premier Lesufi over his ‘U-turn’

Johannesburg - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has drawn public ire following an EFF statement accusing Lesufi of blame shifting with regard to decisions related to the funding of non-profit organisations (NPOs) in the province. In his February State of the Province Address, Lesufi announced that the funding model for NPOs would be reviewed, questioning the efficient use of the R2.3 billion allocated to the sector.

Following this directive, the Gauteng Department of Social Development announced a budget reprioritisation for impacts on the NPO sector. The decision to reprioritise the budget faced fierce criticism from the NPO sector and opposition parties. Lesufi is accused of later distancing himself from the decision, claiming that there was a misunderstanding between himself, the MEC, and the department.

However, the EFF and the NPO sector issued a statement, accusing the premier of inconsistency. Condemning Lesufi’s actions, the EFF stated that "it is not possible that a department can take such measures without proper consultation with the premier and the MEC for Finance, unless ANC government officials are conducting their business in isolation with zero co-ordination between departments". “This raises important questions about the credibility of the premier’s claims of ignorance about the decisions made within his administration.”

The NPO sector players also accused Lesufi of recklessness and inconsistency in a statement. They expressed concern over his U-turn on the issue and his lack of transparency and co-ordination with the sector, arguing that Lesufi’s inconsistency is a clear indication that he is not trustworthy. Reacting to Lesufi’s "U-turn" on the decision on NPO funding, Gauteng NPO Action Group said, "We are confused by his recent utterances on Radio 702, where he is suddenly distancing himself from the budget cuts in an interview with Bongani Bingwa, while in an interview on SABC he said there would be no new funds for the elevated priorities and they would reprioritise the existing NPO budget.

"We cannot trust that this sudden U-turn is genuine, as this premier lacks consistency and is just a liar!" Gauteng NPO Action Group stated. A recent statement by Gauteng Provincial Government spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga, announced that Lesufi will convene a budget committee to address the issue of funding and elevated priorities. "The NGO sector has played a critical role in partnering with the government in caring for the vulnerable in society. I am confident that we will find each other in the sector," Lesufi said.