EFF officials accused of land sale and assaulting a pregnant women

Economic Freedom Fighter’s (EFF) Ekurhuleni’s top officials have been accused of selling land and allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman. The party has over the years highlighted the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV, the latest victim being Hillary Gardee, the daughter of the party’s former secretary-general Godrich Gardee, who was murdered.

Story continues below Advertisement

Today (WED) one of its members, EFF caucus whip in Ekurhuleni and EFF treasurer in Regional Command Team Jeremiah Maraba, were accused of slapping a woman across the face. According to a source, the victim was assaulted after an argument relating to a sale of stands in Phase 1 and Phase 2 in Makhulung, Tembisa. The Star is in possession of a number of voice notes where they were discussing sale of stands and an alleged assault.

One of the clips goes: “The problem was that this person paid for everything from the word go, he paid R550 and there is proof. The issue is that I signed the invoice. In Phase 2 he has been marked as if he received his stand but he is not in Phase 2 but he has since been in Phase 1 that is the problem, they did not want to understand. “So whatever that happened in phase 2, whoever was allocating people there, this is on them; they did the corruption I had nothing to do with it. They are blaming me for having a signature on the invoice but this person has proof of everything besides having the stand that they said he had it. Jeremiah assaulted me when I said we should all go to Phase 2 to find out who took his space.” In another clip, a woman EFF member is heard telling the victim that Maraba was remorseful.

Story continues below Advertisement

“You came to us as women because you wanted help, had that not been a case you would have gone to open a case against Maraba. I was with Maraba yesterday, the guy was remorseful though he did not tell me that. “I told him that he has to come and apologise to you, he is prepared to do that. He is prepared to pay for your medical costs. I want unity. I want to see you as an EFF member and I don't want you to leave. We still need you here in the EFF,” said the woman. A source said the activity of sale of the stands led to the death of ward 100 chairperson Mashudu Mathiba who died last Friday (May 14).

Story continues below Advertisement

EFF Ekurhuleni chairperson Nkululeko Dunga said Mathiba was killed during a stand-off in Makhulong, Tembisa. “He was shot and killed allegedly by someone called Khehla from Makhulong in Tembisa. There was a stand-off wherein some members did not want to see the programme of land occupation led by the EFF and while he was trying to address them, they just pulled out a pistol and shot him,” said Dunga. Dunga said police have not sought witnesses in the area where the shooting occurred.

Story continues below Advertisement

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that a case of murder had been opened. but no arrests had been made yet. “We are not aware of the selling of stands by EFF members and officials. What I can confirm is that here was a land occupation programme that was led by some of the EFF leaders at the branch level in ward 100 and ward 5 which we support at this point we have not checked booing confronted with people who claimed to have bought land, the EFF does not sell land,” said Dunga. He said if there were claims, people must report that to the police.