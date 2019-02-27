Harry Leicester, right, and his son Chris Leicester outside the Springs Magistrate's Court after being ordered to pay Joseph Mona R200 000. Dimpho Maja African News Agency (ANA)

The EFF is planning to pursue a civil case against the Springs family who force-fed their employee 2 litres of faeces and threw him into a sewerage pit. The party in Ekurhuleni said it was not entirely happy that Joseph Mona, who was fed stools by the Leicester family, was being paid only R200000 in damages for the inhumane incident.

On Monday, the Equality Court sitting at the Springs Magistrate’s Court found that Harry Leicester, his wife Maria and son Chris stripped Mona of his human dignity when they force-fed him stools.

The Leicester family were also ordered to undergo a race-relations programme for three months. The three, from Endicott, Springs, were also found to have used hate speech when they called their employee the “k-word” while they forced him to eat faeces on their farm in December 2017.

This was after Mona had failed to switch on the engine of a septic tank. The trio then threw him in the sewer hole and forced him to drink stools.

The EFF’s Cullet Ntshengila said: “It is only R200000 and that is nothing because this is a human being we are talking about. We are going to take this further.

“We cannot succumb to this filthy treatment by white people.”

Sibongile Mashaba