EFF refuses to be addressed by President Ramaphosa in Parliament

Johannesburg - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says the party’s parliamentary caucus will not attend President Cyril Ramaphosa’s question-and-answer session in the National Assembly this afternoon. In a statement on Tuesday, the EFF said it refused to be addressed by Ramaphosa, who, in their eyes, had lost the right to be granted an audience in Parliament.

The red berets said Ramaphosa offered no viable solutions to the challenges confronting the country. The President was due to outline progress in the implementation of lifestyle audits for members of the executive and the enhancement of service delivery to communities, as well as the government’s approach on these and other matters, in a Questions-for-Oral-Reply session in the National Assembly, Cape Town. "The EFF has long declared that Ramaphosa will not lead South Africa effectively. All spheres of South African society are in a state of decline due to his absence of leadership. The economy, public health, the police, and the public transport system demonstrate a clear absence of leadership. The levels of unemployment have reached crisis proportions with no practical or credible plan to address any of these societal problems," the party said.

According to the red berets, another indicator of his lack of leadership, was the decline and destruction of state-owned enterprises under Ramaphosa’s regime. "The continued deterioration of state-owned companies further underscores Ramaphosa’s ineffective leadership. Transnet recently reported a staggering R5 billion profit loss. Similarly, Eskom, a critical entity for the nation’s power supply, announced stage five and six load shedding within just hours. Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Jamnandas Gordhan, seems to treat his ministerial role as a part-time job, casually approaching his responsibilities as the nation faces an economic crisis," the party said. The party added that under Ramaphosa’s watch, the country had seen a rise in violent crimes.