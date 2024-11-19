EFF responds to alarming gender-based violence statistics in South Africa

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is enraged and horrified by the findings of the Human Sciences Research Council’s (HSRC) first national gender-based violence (GBV) study, which reveals the appalling scale of violence inflicted upon women in South Africa. The study confirms that 35.5% of women aged 18 and older — amounting to over 7.8 million women — have endured physical or sexual violence in their lifetime.

The party said these statistics expose the violent reality that women live with daily in this country, a reality that is exacerbated by the government’s persistent failures to address this crisis. “The study paints a grim picture of the rampant abuse. Sexual violence has affected 9.8% of women, and younger women bear the brunt of this scourge, with physical violence most prevalent among women aged 18 to 39. “Women between 25 and 29 years old, as well as those between 35 and 39, report the highest levels of sexual violence. Furthermore, combined physical and sexual violence disproportionately impacts Black women, especially those cohabiting in urban areas,” said EFF national spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys.

“The study also reveals that these attacks are not isolated incidents but a reflection of deeply entrenched patriarchal norms and systemic failures that enable such violence. Despite these alarming figures, the government’s response has been abysmal. Tokenistic measures like the passing of the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Bill have amounted to little more than empty gestures.” Mathys said the ANC’s failure to act decisively or implement meaningful change demonstrates a complete disregard for women’s lives. “In fact, it was through these so-called ‘responses’ that ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa effectively captured the ‘activist’ women’s movements, flooding them with funds,” she said.

Mathys said as a result, despite millions of rand being allocated, there has been no tangible action or change. “His own involvement in the abuse of his domestic worker went unchallenged, as these organisations, fully captured by his influence, remained silent in the face of this injustice. “Departments responsible for health, social development, and law enforcement have neglected to coordinate effectively, leaving survivors without the resources they need to rebuild their lives. The government’s negligence is reflected in the lack of sufficient shelters, counselling services, and legal aid for survivors, leaving many trapped in cycles of abuse,” she added.