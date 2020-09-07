EFF shuts down Clicks stores in Soweto

Johannesburg - Scores of EFF members heeded to the national call from their leaders to boycott all Clicks stores for their racist advertisement which depicted black women’s hair as frizzy, dull and damaged. The advertisement sparked outrage on social media this past weekend as many people found it to be offensive and racist. The advert was produced by TRESemme and it was published on the Clicks website. Two staffers at Clicks have since been placed on suspension. Clicks issued an apology on their website, EFF has stuck to their word that they will shut down operations at Clicks stores across the country this week.

They succeeded in keeping a number of shops closed, with EFF supporters and members turning up to the stores early, while others were trashed in the process. Other stores operated with visible security.

Armed with placards, in Soweto members of the party closed stores at Jabulani Mall and Dobsonville Square.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said they will keep Clicks stores closed until their demands are met and the person who approved the advert is identified.

“We are here today to say no to racism and that Clicks must fall until they comply with all the demands we have given them because racism must be treated as such.

“It must be resisted, it must be rejected everywhere and we are going to be here to make sure this store doesn’t open. If it means we come back tomorrow, we will come back tomorrow, the whole of the week,” said Shivambu

The high court had earlier dismissed the retailer’s application to stop the EFF shutdowns.

The Star