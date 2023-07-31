EFF slated over ties with ‘illicit’ cigarette tycoon

Johannesburg - Public Interest South Africa (Pisa) has slammed the EFF for its continued association with alleged illicit cigarette tycoon Adriano Mazzotti, who last week was a source of controversy after attending the party’s lavish gala dinner. Pisa says this association, which also drew criticism after deputy national commissioner of Crime Intelligence and head of Counter-Intelligence, General Feroz Khan, was seen seated close to Mazzotti, is an indication of how bad the situation has become.

According to media reports, Pisa is of the view that Khan’s close, public association with the EFF does not bode well for the country’s fight against crime. On Thursday, ahead of the EFF’s 10-year anniversary celebrations held at Soccer City Stadium on Saturday, the EFF’s platinum table was reported to have sold three times more than was anticipated. The dinner saw some of the country’s leading business and political leaders, including UDM leader Bantu Holomisa and Mazzotti, attending.

The table where the EFF leader was seated with his wife Mantoa sold for R1.2 million, while others cost R750 000, R500 000, and R250 000. Addressing the gathering, Malema mocked his critics, who questioned the R1.2 million price tag for his table, saying it sold for much more. “There was a story when the treasurer general issued the first advert that we’re selling tables, and Malema’s table was selling for R1.2 million.

“In a sarcastic way, the media of South Africa said: ‘Who would buy a table to sit with Malema?’ For those who have an ear and access to them, tell them Malema’s table was sold three times more than we had expected as the leadership of the EFF,” said Malema. During the gala dinner, the EFF leader also celebrated Mazzotti, who is said to have helped the party raise funds to register as a political party with the IEC. “It has been a journey of unbroken struggle, and we felt it was important to invite those in the business community and key stakeholders to engage the leadership of the EFF, reflect, and plan the future,” said Malema.

However, Pisa said it was outraged by the party’s continued support and association with Mazzotti. “Pisa is deeply concerned by reports that Major General Feroz Khan attended events commemorating the EFF as a VIP guest. “We find the fraternisation of Khan with confessed criminals and political leaders currently under scrutiny to be undesirable, shameful, offensive, and a slap in the face of South Africans grappling with wide-spread crime," Pisa spokesperson Cassandra Kau said.