EFF spends R746 000 on retirement home elders

The EFF has confirmed that it has spent over R746 000 in the Nancefield Retirement Village. This comes after party leader, Julius Malema, two weeks ago promised the elders of the community that he would look into their debts at the retirement village.

This was during the party’s town hall meeting where it engaged the community on a range of their issues. Malema indicated that the payments would cover five years’ rent for over 40 elderly individuals. On Tuesday, EFF commissar, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, delivered on the promise made by the party and also introduced the contractor who would be overseeing the renovations of the retirement village.

“We have settled the bill and have appointed a contractor. This is the contractor and she is your employee. She will fix the geysers, fix the windows and the ceilings. She will fix the doors and make sure that everything is working in your houses. As long as there is a broken geyser, her job is not done here ... The EFF is spending R746 000 in this village,” Ndlozi said. He said the party was able to raise the funds through its clothing store which allows it to earn an income from such projects. “If you want to know where we got this money. We are a party that has a distinct fashionable regalia. Our red berets regalia sell better than hot cakes. One beret is about R120. On average every month, the party makes over R5 million just on selling our regalia. So we can take from there during our campaign and contribute in order to wipe the tears from the eyes of our black Eldorado Park elderly people,” he added.