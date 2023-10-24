EFF takes its fight against Israel to National Assembly with draft resolution for embassy removal

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has taken its fight to have the Israeli embassy in South Africa removed to National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. On Monday, EFF leader Julius Malema led his supporters during a picket at the Israeli Embassy in Tshwane.

The party has consistently pledged its solidarity with the people of Palestine fallen victim to brutal Israeli attacks in retaliation to a recent deadly attack by Hamas on the Zionist state. During the picket, Malema questioned why South Africa still had economic ties with Israel. The EFF believes the people of Palestine have every right to take up arms and defend themselves against the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land. Malema said that Hamas had a right to fight against Israeli “apartheid”, and end the oppression of Palestinians.

“When you are oppressed, the only option you have is to fight, and that is what Hamas is doing. They are fighting for their freedom,” he said. Over the past three weeks since the war began, more than 5,087 Palestinians have been killed following the Israeli attacks on Gaza. The war has also reportedly resulted in injuries to 14 000 civilians after Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7.

While the red berets were picketing, deputy president, Floyd Shivambu penned a draft resolution to the Speaker. In the letter, Shivambu said given the sensitivity and nature of the proposed draft resolution, the party had decided to request the Speaker, in the capacity of Chairperson of the National Assembly Programming Committee (NAPC), to convene an urgent meeting to ensure the draft resolution is tabled before the end of the week. Shivambu said any member of parliament through and in accordance with rule 119 of the National Assembly, had a right to propose any subject of discussion.

“The EFF hereby submits an urgent draft resolution for approval as a resolution in accordance with Rule 119 of the National Assembly Rules...A member may propose a subject for discussion, or a draft resolution of the House, with or without debate,” Shivambu said in the letter to the Speaker. Malema said the war in Palestine was not a holy war, but a threat to the lives of the Palestinians. “There is no holy war there; there is an evil war, and we must always stand against evil,” he said.