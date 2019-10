EFF vows to take Kanya Cekeshe's case all the way to ConCourt to secure his freedom









THE EFF has vowed to take Kanya Cekeshe's case to the Supreme Court of Appeal and Concourt to secure his freedom. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - The bail application of Kanya Cekeshe, who is the only #FeesMustFall activist still in custody, has been denied. The matter was heard in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. An application for leave to appeal his conviction and sentence was also dismissed. Speaking after proceedings, Cekeshe’s uncle, Mnikelo Madala, said: “We have taken a body blow but we will fight on. I would like to thank you guys for all your support and we will continue for everyone who feels wronged by the law.”

Dear black people, we are useless. Watching your own suffering and not speaking out? The system is against you in every shape or form. Blacks are being punished



They are dropping cases of criminals yet a young man who didn't murder anyone remains behind bars.#KanyaCekeshe — Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) October 14, 2019

EFF Student Command president Mandla Shikhwambana said the party would not take the decision lying down.

“The government does not care about young people of this country. We have tried all procedures, given all the time they need but they have shown us the middle finger.

“They are saying we must go to the streets and the streets are what we are going to give them. We are not called fighters for nothing.”

Students continue to wonder why even though they have a degree they can’t get a job.



Because a degree doesn’t solve stupidity.



Stupidity = thinking that burning police cars and universities is ok 😳 #KanyaCekeshe — L (@llpot) October 14, 2019

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi told the court Cekeshe’s previous legal representation did not represent him well, as he was instructed to plead guilty. He said that the prosecution failed to produce video evidence, and the still images used as evidence against his client provided no conclusive proof of wrongdoing.

I'm glad #KanyaCekeshe was denied bail. South Africans need to understand that apartheid is over. This is a democracy. If you don't like how the ANC is governing there are democratic means to deal with them: the courts and the polls. There is absolutely no excuse for violence — ThandaM (@ThandaM2) October 14, 2019

The EFF have said they were willing to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal and Constitutional Court to have Cekeshe freed.

Cekeshe was sentenced to eight years in 2017 for malicious damage to property.