EFF welcomes SA government’s decision to take Israel to the International Court of Justice

The EFF has welcomed the decision by the South African government to institute legal proceedings against the government of Israel. This past week, the government said it had filed an application against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the judicial organ of the UN.

South Africa has accused Israeli government of war crimes against the people of Palestine, saying the human rights violations were opposed to Israel’s obligations under the Convention on the Prevention of Crime of Genocide (the Genocide Convention). In its application to the ICJ, the SA government characterised the situation in Gaza as being “genocidal in character”. The strongly worded application further indicates that since the start of the war on October 7, Israel has failed to prevent genocide and to prosecute the direct and public incitement to genocide.

“South Africa unequivocally condemns all violations of international law by all parties, including the direct targeting of Israeli civilians and other nationals and hostage-taking by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups. “No armed attack on a State’s territory no matter how serious — even an attack involving atrocity crimes — can, however, provide any possible justification for, or defence to, breaches of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (‘Genocide Convention’ or ‘Convention’), whether as a matter of law or morality,“ the SA government’s application reads in part. On Sunday, the EFF said it backed the country’s stance on the matter.

“The EFF stands in full support and solidarity with the decision taken by the SA government to file an application before the International Court of Justice against apartheid Israel. “The move, concerning Israeli’s violations of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the crime of genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip is a bold and commendable step towards seeking justice and accountability,” the EFF said in a statement. The party added that Israel government had shown no regard for press freedom after recent reports of the killing and jailing of journalists.

This week, Al Jazeera reported that one of its journalists, Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin on Wednesday. Al Jazeera accused Israeli security forces of deliberately targeting and killing Abu Akleh, 51. It called on the international community to condemn the killing and hold Israel accountable. “Furthermore, Israel has shown a disregard for press freedom by targeting and killing journalists in the field while trying to show the plight of Palestinians to the world. The consequence of these actions has been the displacement of millions, forming part of an alarming effort to ethnically cleans Palestinians from their land,” it said.