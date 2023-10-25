EFF wishes its provincial chairperson well following car accident

The EFF has confirmed that its provincial chairperson and Ekurhuleni Metro MMC of Finance, Nkululeko Dunga, was involved in a four-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist on Monday night.

According to media reports, the accident, involving a blue-light motorcade, took place on the R21 near the Pomona Road interchange in Ekurhuleni.

Ekurhuleni Mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana said the accident took place at about 7pm.

“We are saddened to confirm that this unfortunate incident resulted in several injuries, and a tragic loss of life. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to all individuals and families affected during this difficult time,” Ngodwana said.