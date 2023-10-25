EFF wishes its provincial chairperson well following car accident

The EFF has confirmed that its provincial chairperson and Ekurhuleni Metro MMC of Finance, Nkululeko Dunga, was involved in a four-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist on Monday night.
According to media reports, the accident, involving a blue-light motorcade, took place on the R21 near the Pomona Road interchange in Ekurhuleni.
Ekurhuleni Mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana said the accident took place at about 7pm.
“We are saddened to confirm that this unfortunate incident resulted in several injuries, and a tragic loss of life. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to all individuals and families affected during this difficult time,” Ngodwana said.
His office sent its condolences to the family that lost one of its members during the accident.
“The accident involved several vehicles and resulted in a loss of life. Commissar Dunga and his protectors survived but sustained minor injuries. The chairperson also underwent a minor surgery, which was successful, and he is recovering well. We express our sincere condolences for the loss of life that occurred in the collision,” the party said.
The mayor said that the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department Freeway Unit had “ensured that all crucial accident protocols and emergency procedures were meticulously and promptly administered”.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.