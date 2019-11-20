EFF's Malema and Ndlozi to appear in court for allegedly assaulting a cop









EFF leader Julius Malema, centre, was expected to appear in court with party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, right, over allegations that they assaulted a senior police officer during Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's burial last year. File picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency/ANA Johannesburg - EFF leader Julius Malema and party spokesperson Mbusyiseni Ndlozi were expected to appear at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a police officer. Allegations stem from last year during Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's burial. Malema and Ndlozi allegedly assaulted a senior policeman in uniform in April 2018 in an incident that was caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras. The officer laid a case against Malema and Ndlozi at the Douglasdale Police Station but it allegedly received no police attention until AfriForum’s private prosecution unit inquired about it. AfriForum later announced in July this year that it would approach the court with a mandamus application that would compel it to make a decision regarding the prosecution of Malema and Ndlozi.

It was then that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided to prosecute the pair.

Advocate Gerrie Nel, head of AfriForum’s private prosecution unit said at the time they although they welcome the NPA’s decision to prosecute, it was regrettable that they had to put so much pressure on them "simply to fulfil their constitutional duty.

"We will carefully monitor the case to ensure that the complainant gets justice,” he said.

Speaking to The Star on Wednesday morning, the NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane said she could not say what charges the pair were facing as they had not yet appear in court.

"We would only be able to say once everything has been presented in court," she said.

Asked why it took the involvement on AfriForum before Malema and Ndlozi could be changed, Mjonondwane said she had not yet met with the prosecutor in the matter and won't therefore be able to give information on that.

SowetanLive reported at the time that the two were involved in a scuffle over entry to the Fourways Memorial Park in Johannesburg, where Madikizela-Mandela was being buried.

It was reported that minutes after the Presidential Protection Unit arrived at the park cemetery, a scuffle reportedly broke out when Malema, Ndlozi and Floyd Shivambu were denied entry.

They are alleged to have loudly demanded to know why they were being prevented from entering.

Malema allegedly told a soldier who tried to stop him that "no white man can stop me" and later the three were eventually allowed to enter and take their seats.

The Star