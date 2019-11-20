Johannesburg - EFF leader Julius Malema and party spokesperson Mbusyiseni Ndlozi were expected to appear at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a police officer.
Allegations stem from last year during Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's burial.
Malema and Ndlozi allegedly assaulted a senior policeman in uniform in April 2018 in an incident that was caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.
The officer laid a case against Malema and Ndlozi at the Douglasdale Police Station but it allegedly received no police attention until AfriForum’s private prosecution unit inquired about it.
AfriForum later announced in July this year that it would approach the court with a mandamus application that would compel it to make a decision regarding the prosecution of Malema and Ndlozi.