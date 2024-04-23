EFF’s women youth leaders Chirwa and Gcilishe get elections redeployments

The EFF has appointed its youth leader, Naledi Chirwa-Mpungose, as co-ordinator of the EFF Youth and Students Mobilisation Committee, tasked with the responsibility of mobilising youth and students to vote for the party in the 2024 elections. The move comes just weeks after a public outcry over Chirwa-Mpungose’s demotion from the party’s parliamentary list as well as a forced apology to explain her absence from Parliament in February.

The party has also re-deployed its communications leader, Sixolise Gcilishe, as elections spokesperson, and Mafia Fane as the Youth and Students Mobilisation Committee convener. “Fighter Sixolise Gcilishe is currently the head of communications in the president’s office and will, with immediate effect, assume the role of spokesperson. All media liaison and communication matters that relate to elections will be led from her office,” the party announced on Monday. The party has set itself a target of mobilising1 000 students in every institution of higher learning.

“The Mlungisi Madonsela Battalions are responsible for the mobilisation of voters in and outside campuses to vote for the EFF in the 2024 elections. “The Youth and Students Mobilisation Committee will be expected to hold and lead mobilisation programmes and activities in all institutions of higher learning and communities, and will present comprehensive numerical reports to the weekly meetings of the EFF CETF (Central Elections Task Force) meetings,” the party said. Chirwa-Mpungose’s deployment comes a month after she issued a public apology for having missed the Budget speech in February.