Eight people killed, 18 injured in Free State's three-vehicle crash

Johannesburg - Eight people were killed and 18 others injured in a multiple vehicle collision along the N1 between Sasolburg and Kroonstad in the Free State. The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon. The cause is not yet known but all the eight people died at the scene. ER24's Werner Vermaak said they and other paramedics arrived at the scene around 2.30pm to find a truck, minibus taxi and a small bakkie involved in the crash. Some of the people had been ejected from the vehicles during the impact. "Several people were found on the road as some were ejected from the minibus during the collision. Two people were found outside of the minibus with fatal injuries while six others were found with fatal injuries inside the vehicle. "There was nothing that could have been done for them and they were declared dead on the scene," he said.

Vermaak said three people sustained serious injuries and two of them were airlifted by two separate medical helicopters to hospitals in Gauteng.

"The remainder of the patients were treated on the scene for various injuries and later transported to hospitals in the area.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the collision is not yet known. Local authorities attended the scene and will conduct an investigation."

Two weeks ago 10 people, including three siblings en route to school, were killed when a minibus taxi and another vehicle collided on the Golden Highway in Eldorado Park.

ER24 paramedics spokesperson Russell Meiring said at the time that they arrived at the scene around 6.40am to find nine bodies scattered all over the scene.

"Fire fighters were already extracting the 10th body from the taxi," he said.

