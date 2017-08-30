South Africa has 18 top influencers on the second annual 100 Most Influential Young Africans list

THE LIST of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans 2017 includes 18 South Africans on it.

From the likes of star athletes Akani Simbine and Caster Semenya to change-makers Catherine Constantinides and Tebogo Ditshego.

Also on the list is resident Kaya FM doctor and sex educator Tlaleng Mofokeng and EFF leader Julius Malema.

Media princess Bonang Matheba, TV presenter Maps Maponyane, hip hop stars AKA, Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C, as well as leading female music-maker DJ Zinhle are some of the South African entertainers who made the cut.

The country’s youngest millionaire Sandile Shezi; the youngest member of Parliament Hlomela Bucwa; and the youngest mayor Bongani Baloyi also represent the country on the list.

This is the second Africa Youth Awards list that has been released. It aims to honour young achievers across the continent.

President of the awards, Prince Akpah, said this year’s list had 45 women and 55 men.

“This is a great move to inspire more young women in Africa and across the world to reach out for their dreams,” Akpah said.

The top 100 are selected with a criterion that the honourees are between 15 and 36 years old.

The judging panel is made up of young Africans from across the continent after public nominations are received and reviewed.

The list covers people from 28 countries. Nigeria has the most honourees with 19, while South Africa came second with 18.

Ghana was third with 10 and Kenya came in fourth with seven.

Profiles of all the honourees can be viewed on www.africa- youthawards.org