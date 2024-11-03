Ekurhuleni cancer registry reports alarming trends in 2022

The Ekurhuleni Population-Based Cancer Registry (EPBCR) has released its sixth cancer incidence report for 2022, showcasing patterns that demand immediate attention from healthcare stakeholders across South Africa. With a staggering 4116 cancer cases recorded last year, the findings shed light on alarming trends that reveal deepening disparities based on gender and ethnicity.

The report uncovers that 57.7% of those diagnosed with cancer were female, while males accounted for 42.3% of the total cases. When considering ethnicity, the report highlights that the majority of cases were found among black individuals, comprising 55% of patients, while 43% were white. Coloured and Asian populations combined represent a smaller share of the overall incidence, emphasising the need for targeted interventions for these demographics.

Specific cancers are emerging as significant concerns across genders with prostate cancer leading the pack among men, constituting a concerning 24% of total cases. Colorectal cancer and lung cancer follow, racking up 6% and 4%, respectively. Meanwhile, the female population faces equally pressing challenges: breast cancer and cervical cancer each account for 25% of cases, with colorectal cancer appearing again at 4%.

These statistics are not just numbers; they signify lives intertwined with the relentless grip of cancer in South Africa. Histological confirmation was achieved in 89.8% of cases, which underscores the importance of histopathology in cancer diagnosis, as the remaining cases relied on clinical assessments and mortality records. This precision strengthens the argument for comprehensive, accessible healthcare in the region.

The report also provides insights over the last five years, analysing age-standardised incidence rates (ASIRs), which serve as a crucial roadmap for policymakers and stakeholders aiming to enhance cancer initiatives and develop effective interventions. The inclusion of the National Cancer Registry (NCR) in global statistics through the Global Cancer Observatory is a beacon of hope, signalling a potential increase in awareness and action against cancer-related challenges in South Africa. As the nation grapples with an escalating cancer burden, the revelations from the EPBCR strongly underline the urgent necessity for bolstered healthcare frameworks, numerous outreach initiatives, and improved access to treatment.