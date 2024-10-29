Ekurhuleni Council to address EMPD chief’s sexual misconduct claims

All eyes will be on the City of Ekurhuleni Council Meeting on Thursday, where one of the topics will be Isaac Mapiyeye, the embattled chief of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), who is being accused of sexual misconduct and other serious charges. Mapiyeye, who is currently suspended, is accused by a female EMPD officer of alleged sexual misconduct.

Investigations reveal that he is also charged with harassing and intimidating a victim’s relative. Other accusations have been made against him. Last Friday, although he wasn’t there, he was represented by Advocate Vusi Masinga before the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court, while the victim was represented by Dino Lopes, a candidate lawyer. Her family and GBVF Brigates supported her.

Suspended EMPD head Isaac Mapiyeye to hear his fate this Thursday. Picture: EMPD The interim order was made/endorsed as a final protection order on GBV allegations against Mapiyeye. He will be imprisoned if he gets in touch with the victim who accused him of sexual misconduct, or her family. The City of Ekurhuleni Speaker’s Office confirmed to The Star that there will be a Council Sitting on Thursday, however, it couldn’t divulge the contents of the agenda.

Relatives of the victim said they were happy that the matter was taken seriously by the justice system. They further expressed gratitude to the public and media at large for their support. Speaking to The Star on Tuesday, Lopes stated that they are pleased to have received the protection order, which was their goal. “The victim is fine, she is waiting for the final decision. The Brakpan court granted the final protection order. There were two matters, the other one concerned the employer, Ekurhuleni metro, to conduct an internal inquiry and investigate the allegations. We will wait for Thursday,” said Lopes.

Masinga said he would only be available to comment after 6pm. Meanwhile, The Star has reliably been informed that there is another female who accused Mapiyeye of alleged sexual misconduct. Gauteng chief activist Against GBVF, Bheki Kubheka, last month urged more victims to come out.

“As Brigades we said it loud and clear that Mr Isaac Mapiyeye must be suspended, it's happened. To other victims, can you please come forward and break the silence. People like Mapiyeye are opportunists, as activists we are not going to let him get away with this. Women are not cheap, they are not for sale.” Meanwhile, the DA said it was more than a year since the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) recommended that action be taken against EMPD Deputy Chief of Police, Julius Mkhwanazi, for alleged fraud and corruption. “Despite this damning report, no action has been taken against Mkhwanazi. Instead, he has been promoted to the role of Acting Chief of Police, while the current Chief of Police, Isaac Mapiyeye, has been suspended pending an investigation into allegations of sexual assault,” said DA City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson on Community Safety Jaco Terblanche.