Ekurhuleni disconnects illegal connections in squatter camps

Ekurhuleni metro has declared war against ongoing illegal electricity connections at informal settlements in the district. This comes after business owners, schools and paying customers expressed their frustration with unplanned power outages. Paying residents in Berton Park and Witfield in Boksburg have been subjected to recurring power cuts since the start of winter. owing to illegal connections at nearby informal settlements. Berton Park resident Stanley Maile said: “Angelo informal settlement and our area are divided by a street. During peak hour when the grid is overloaded it trips. I feel that it’s not fair. Why can’t the municipality sort out their issues with the non-paying residents? We don’t mind if load shedding is implemented for everyone, but this is just unacceptable.” Ekurhuleni metro spokesperson Themba Gadebe said metro police have been involved in a series of raids across various informal settlements, where they have attended to illegal connections.

Gadebe pleaded with affected parties to co-operate with the city as they continue to seek solutions.

Another resident who wanted to remain anonymous questioned the municipality’s action plan, indicating that the raids should have taken place a while back.

“This has been an ongoing issue. I don’t understand why the municipality is only acting now and we don’t know if they will be consistent or not,” she said.

The municipality's intervention includes a task team of mayoral committee members which has been established to work alongside engineers in identifying potential hotspots in the area and providing the mayor’s office with a report on the measures to be taken.

In the Northern Cape, Eskom has threatened to pull the plug on five municipalities after the power supply company could not reach an agreement with them over repayment resolutions.