This comes a few months after Ekurhuleni was named the best-run metro in Gauteng.

The system is used when issuing and returning books from municipal library users, and it connects all 48 libraries in the metro.

City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Themba Gadebe said the reason the system was offline was because the licence of the current system had expired.

Gadebe added that library services such as public computers, study facilities and book circulation were still available.

“It means that people can only get books in a manual way, but it doesn’t mean that the service is interrupted. No service is interrupted,” he said.

An employee of one of the libraries said that because the system was offline, they were unable to properly keep track of the issuing of books.

He said a consumer could take out the maximum eight books allowed from one library, and then go to another and the system would not pick up that they had exceeded their book limit, and they wouldn’t be blocked from leaving the library.

“There is a lot of money just going out the door because there is no control whatsoever,” he said. The employee added that the municipalities should stop book circulation until the licence had been renewed and the system was back online.

“Our book budget is shrinking every year and we only have so many good books in our libraries that actually keep our circulation going. Now we’re going to lose many of them because we can't keep track of what’s going on,” he said.

Edenvale municipal library user Nadine Rosin said the waiting period to be helped was now longer.

“Usually once books are returned they're replaced on the shelves. But now they can't do this, so if you're waiting for one of these books, you're not sure how long it will take,” she said.

Rosin added that she’d had an issue with an alleged incorrect date of return.

“They couldn’t check on the system but had to take my word as I would not pay the fine for a late return,” she said.

City of Ekurhuleni director of library and information services Karin Muller said: “We're putting measures in place to resolve the current situation as soon as possible.”

