Ekurhuleni Metro to beef up security at municipal depots following attack

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) has already begun beefing up security measures across municipal facilities in the wake of a robbery at one of their depots. The City of Ekurhuleni has come out to strongly condemn the recent attack and robbery of two security guards stationed at the Germiston depot in the early hours of Sunday.

City spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said according to the information at their disposal, the guards were on duty when a group of seven armed men accosted them and demanded cash and other valuables. The men then robbed them of their cellphones and cash before tying one guard up and forcing the other to take them to the offices in search for more cash, with no luck. Dlamini said the alleged criminals then left the facility with the security guards’ cellphones, cash and two stolen tyres, and thankfully no injuries were reported.