Ekurhuleni Metro to beef up security at municipal depots following attack

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) has already begun beefing up security measures across municipal facilities in the wake of a robbery at one of their depots.
The City of Ekurhuleni has come out to strongly condemn the recent attack and robbery of two security guards stationed at the Germiston depot in the early hours of Sunday.
City spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said according to the information at their disposal, the guards were on duty when a group of seven armed men accosted them and demanded cash and other valuables.
The men then robbed them of their cellphones and cash before tying one guard up and forcing the other to take them to the offices in search for more cash, with no luck.
Dlamini said the alleged criminals then left the facility with the security guards’ cellphones, cash and two stolen tyres, and thankfully no injuries were reported.
“The City condemns this action in the strongest possible terms and calls on the law enforcement agencies to speedily investigate the matter and bring perpetrators to book. We further appeal to members of the public who may have information about this matter to share such information with the authorities so that appropriate action can be taken.”
The spokesperson said the matter had been reported to both the SAPS and the EMPD Loss Control Unit for investigation, with certain leads already being pursued in this regard.
“The EMPD, which is in charge of the security services in the city, is already looking at beefing up security measures at most of the municipal facilities to prevent such incidents from taking place.”
The Star