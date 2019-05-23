City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality announced a 13.07% to 13.87% electricity tariff hike when tabling the R48.9 billion 2019/20 budget. File image

Cash-strapped Ekurhuleni consumers' fears were realised after the metro announced a crippling 13.07% to 13.87% electricity tariff hike when tabling the R48.9 billion 2019/20 budget.



The huge electricity increase follows the announcement by the National Energy Regulator of SA that Eskom would be granted a 15.63% increase to charge to all municipalities.





On Thursday at the Germiston Civic Centre, Ekurhuleni's Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for finance, Doctor Xhakaza, implored residents that, as much as the city wanted to cushion the effects of the tariff increases, “It is imperative that our people are reminded that these are the backbone of our machinery to deliver quality and sustainable services”.





“That is why the payment of services by those who can afford remains critical. For those who cannot afford, we once again urge you to register for the indigent assistance programme,” Xhakaza said.





Other increases for services include:





-- 15% water tariff increase, which is in line with the standard stipulated by Rand Water;





-- Sanitation tariffs to increase by 11% to cover the costs of sewer purification; and





-- An increase of 5.2% for cemetery and crematoria services for residents, and 6.5% for non-residents.





The tariffs will kick in from July, when the next municipal financial year commences, Xhakaza said.





“The progressive 'pro-poor' agenda we adopted when we came into office in 2016 would be skewed if we did not continue with our noble gesture of a social package for the most vulnerable and indigent members of society,” Xhakaza added, in explaining the city's R4bn subsidy for its poor residents.





The city’s R48.9bn budget is an increase of R4.5bn from the R44.4bn in the 2018/19 year.





Xhakaza said the R4bn safety net, which is an increase of R600 million from the current financial year, would cover the first 100kWh of electricity used; the first 9kl of water and sewer a month will be free; and free burial for poor families.





The MMC added that the city's capital expenditure (CapEx) budget would grow from R6.5bn in 2018/19 to R7.4bn in 2019/20.





This CapEx would be funded with R884m (11%) from revenue generated internally; government grants would R2.8bn (38%) of the CapEx; while the City would fund the remaining 51% ( or R3.74bn) through loans obtained from the capital budget.





“Allow me... throw caution to the wind on the relatively high proportion of loans as a source of funding. Increasing borrowings impacts negatively on the operating budget by depleting the cash reserves due to loan repayments and (the) interest thereof,” Xhakaza warned.



