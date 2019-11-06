The City of Ekurhuleni is set to combine the different by-laws of the nine former municipalities, some discriminatory from the apartheid past, into ones that will be standard across the metro. File Picture: Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Twenty years on from democracy, the City of Ekurhuleni is set to combine the different by-laws of the nine former municipalities, some discriminatory from the apartheid past, into ones that will be standard across the metro. These include by-laws on bus transportation, parks, cemeteries and the use of public facilities.

“The city is embarking on a process to vet and draft new by-laws to ensure local legislation remains alive to the ideals of the Constitution of the country and its social cohesion aspirations. The process focuses on several by-laws that are offensive to the morality, current laws and the spirit of the Constitution,” said city spokesperson Themba Gadebe.

This by-law review process will also fast-track the city’s pursuit to become a single city by addressing disparities found in its different towns, he said.

Currently, different by-laws of former town councils lacked uniformity in terms of land and public spaces, building control, public transport use and public behaviour, among others, added Gadebe.