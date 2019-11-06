The City of Ekurhuleni is set to combine the different by-laws of the nine former municipalities, some discriminatory from the apartheid past, into ones that will be standard across the metro. File Picture: Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)
Twenty years on from democracy, the City of Ekurhuleni is set to combine the different by-laws of the nine former municipalities, some discriminatory from the apartheid past, into ones that will be standard across the metro.

These include by-laws on bus transportation, parks, cemeteries and the use of public facilities.

“The city is embarking on a process to vet and draft new by-laws to ensure local legislation remains alive to the ideals of the Constitution of the country and its social cohesion aspirations. The process focuses on several by-laws that are offensive to the morality, current laws and the spirit of the Constitution,” said city spokesperson Themba Gadebe.

This by-law review process will also fast-track the city’s pursuit to become a single city by addressing disparities found in its different towns, he said.

Currently, different by-laws of former town councils lacked uniformity in terms of land and public spaces, building control, public transport use and public behaviour, among others, added Gadebe.

The city assured residents that a public participation process would be undertaken to ensure that residents had the opportunity to contribute to the new by-laws.

Gadebe said the review came shortly after the City rolled out a process to name and rename several landmark features in the city with names that brought honour and pride to its residents.

“Both these processes seek to redress the apartheid legacy and promote social cohesion in efforts to create a national democratic society.”

The former nine councils are: Brakpan, Springs, Nigel, Germiston, Kempton Park, Alberton, Boksburg, Benoni and Edenvale. 