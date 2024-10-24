Ekurhuleni school food poisoning incident affects 16 learners

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has on Wednesday confirmed that it has been warned about another concerning incidence of a suspected food-borne illness that afflicted 16 learners at Emmangweni Primary School in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni. This incident comes a day after 43 learners from Mtubatuba, KwaZulu-Natal’s Ngaqa Primary School were admitted to various hospitals on Monday after eating possibly tainted snacks.

According to Gauteng MEC of Education Matome Chiloane, the health scare commenced shortly after the school break at 11am, when a group of learners reported feeling dizzy and vomiting. “Upon investigation, it was discovered that they had consumed atchaar, which they bought from other learners. “Two Grade 7 learners from the school reportedly admitted to selling the atchaar on behalf of a woman who is a Community Work Programme member,” said Chiloane.

Emergency services reacted quickly, transporting the affected children to various medical facilities in the area. As of now, two of the learners remain under care at Tembisa Hospital and a further three at Esangweni Clinic, where their conditions are being closely monitored. Meanwhile, 10 other learners have been discharged after receiving medical attention. The possibility of foodborne illnesses in schools has been a growing concern. Just over three weeks ago, six children tragically died in Naledi, Soweto, from what was believed to be similar ailments.

“We are troubled by the increasing number of food-borne illness cases reported in our schools. The health and safety of our learners are our highest priority, and we are working with relevant authorities to investigate the cause of this incident comprehensively,” said Chiloane. In light of these incidents, Lucky Tshihanyise, an Environmental Health Practitioner, has shared insights regarding the investigation into the previous Naledi case, confirming that tests of snacks connected to the case indicated no toxic chemicals or contamination. “We took samples for testing, and the results came back negative for any chemicals,” he stated.