Ekurhuleni sets aside R4bn to subside the poor.

Despite the electricity hike from 13.07% to 13.87% in Ekurhuleni, the council announced during the tabling of its R48.9billion budget that the city council set aside R4bn to subsidise the poor. Delivering the city council’s 2019/20 budget speech yesterday at the Germiston Civic Centre, Ekurhuleni’s mayoral committee member for finance Doctor Xhakaza said the metro was forced to raise power prices due to the steep 15.63% granted by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) in March to Eskom to charge all municipalities.

Of the R48.9bn budget, R41.5bn will be the city council’s operating expenditure - an increase of R3bn from the 2018/19 financial year - which will be funded through internal revenue generation (R32.82bn), operating grants (R5.9bn), and capital grants (R2.78bn), Xhakaza said.

Other tariff increases announced include:

15% water tariff increase, which is in line with the standard stipulated by Rand Water.

Sanitation tariffs to increase by 11% to cover the costs of sewer purification.

An increase of 5.2% for cemetery and crematoria services for residents, and 6.5% for non-residents.

The tariffs will kick in on July 1, when the next municipal financial year commences.

“That is why the payment of services by those who can afford remains critical. For those who cannot afford, we once again urge you to register for the indigent assistance programme,” Xhakaza said.

The indigent programme had a budget of R4bn, which would provide free electricity for the first 100kWh used; the first 9kl free water and sewer usage, including 6kl for all households below the property value of R750000; and free burial for poor families.

“The progressive ‘pro-poor’ agenda we adopted when we came into office in 2016 would be skewed if we did not continue with our noble gesture of a social package for the most vulnerable and indigent members of society,” Xhakaza said.

However, Bruce Reid, DA spokesperson on finance in Ekurhuleni, slammed what he felt was the city council’s non- delivery by pointing to the R1bn which went unspent in the 2017/18 fiscal year.

“Maintenance is a very big problem in this metro and the metro is underspending by almost R2bn (a) year.

“This impacts on power outages, water leaks, potholes, parks not being maintained and trees are not trimmed.

“Council buildings are in a state of disrepair,” Reid said.