File picture: Netcare 911

Just days after a fiery crash in which 10 people died and 20 others were injured on the N3, seven more people died and 17 others were injured on Ekurhuleni roads this past weekend. Two others were shot and killed by armed robbers who stormed into a shop.

The carnage started on Friday morning when two people were killed in a crash at the Osborn road on ramp on the N17 East-bound.

It is alleged that a bakkie with nine occupants was parked on an emergency lane when another vehicle came from behind and crashed into it, instantly killing two and injuring seven others.

According to Ekurhuleni Emergency Services Media Liaison William Ntladi, one person sustained critical injuries and had to be airlifted to hospital.

The following day, three men died during a multiple vehicle crash on the R103 road north bound in Mapleton, Boksburg around 6pm.

Allegations are that a VW Golf had a mechanical breakdown and was being pushed by its two passengers when a Ford Fiesta came from behind and crashed into, killing the two and their driver.

A third vehicle then hit the Fiesta from behind and all its four occupants sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the Fiesta was with a two-year-old toddler and both were taken hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

The fourth vehicle, a minibus taxi, is alleged to have hit the third vehicle but had minor damages and none of the commuters were injured.

“Just a couple of minutes thereafter, about four hundred meters away from the initial accident, two light motor vehicles - a VW Polo sedan and VW Golf - were involved in a crash,” Ntladi said.

An adult female passenger from the Polo was declared dead on the scene and two other occupants, a female driver and a male passenger, sustained injuries.

Ntladi said rescue teams had to use the Jaws of Life to recover the deceased stuck from the wrecked vehicles in both crashes.

Another life was claimed when a biker in his 20s lost control of his bike and crashed in Primrose around 18.50 that same evening.

In a separate incident still that Saturday evening, a truck carrying food was torched on R554 eastbound near Rondebult bird sanctuary in Klipportjie Park.

It is alleged that the truck was hijacked around Roodekop industrial area and the driver was assaulted before being left at the location where he was hijacked.

The hijackers then dumped the truck on the side of the road and set it alight.

Police were called to the scene after Buhle Park residents, who live nearby, were alleged to be hampering the fire fighting operation by stealing groceries from the truck.

In another incident, two people were shot and killed when robbers stormed into a Spar supermarket in Veggieland Shopping Centre, Germiston.

It is alleged that the suspects shot an off-duty guard and a female customer before they fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and two hijacked vehicles.

According Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubele, one of the hijacked vehicles was recovered in Vosloorus later that day.

He said two cases of murder, business robbery and hijacking were opened and the suspects were still at large.



