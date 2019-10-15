The alleged bogus dental therapist who was nabbed for practising using a fraudulent diploma from the University of Zululanda only has a matric as is highest level of education.
Themba Seshuba, 43, was arrested last week during an operation by the inspectorate office of the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) in collaboration with the police in Springs, Ekurhuleni.
According to the HPCSA, Seshuba was practising using a registered practitioner’s rooms in Springs.
The accused made a brief appearance at the Springs Magistrate’s Court on Monday where he appeared on 20 counts of contravention of the Health Professions Act and fraud.
During his bail hearing, Seshuba told the court he was married with three children, currently unemployed, and with no arrests or convictions prior to this incident.