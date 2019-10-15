Ekurhuleni's bogus dental therapist has matric only









An alleged bogus dental therapist who was nabbed for practising using a fraudulent diploma from the University of Zululanda only has a matric as is highest level of education. The alleged bogus dental therapist who was nabbed for practising using a fraudulent diploma from the University of Zululanda only has a matric as is highest level of education. Themba Seshuba, 43, was arrested last week during an operation by the inspectorate office of the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) in collaboration with the police in Springs, Ekurhuleni. According to the HPCSA, Seshuba was practising using a registered practitioner’s rooms in Springs. The accused made a brief appearance at the Springs Magistrate’s Court on Monday where he appeared on 20 counts of contravention of the Health Professions Act and fraud. During his bail hearing, Seshuba told the court he was married with three children, currently unemployed, and with no arrests or convictions prior to this incident.

“My highest level of education is Grade 12,” Seshuba said in a sworn statement.

His alleged fraudulent diploma in science was handed to the police for further investigation. He is out on R2000 bail, and the matter has been postponed for further investigation.

The Star requested comment from the University of Zululand in regard to Seshuba’s case. The university’s publications officer, Naledi Hlefane, said the institution’s server was having issues and the relevant people to respond to The Star’s query were unavailable by the time of publication.

Seshuba was arrested while working at the practice of Alfred Patrick Mosiwa, a dental therapist registered with the HPCSA.

The council’s spokesperson, Priscilla Sekhonyana, said on Sunday that Mosiwa would face disciplinary action.

Seshuba was one of three suspects who were arrested for allegedly operating illegally in the health profession.

The HPCSA said on Friday that it was firm in ensuring that illegal practitioners do not practise and put the lives of the public at risk.

“The HPCSA is once again warning those practitioners registered with the council to refrain from employing and allowing unregistered practitioners to utilise their practice rooms while unregistered with the council, as they will be charged for unprofessional conduct,” said the council.

The council further warned bogus practitioners to refrain from masquerading as health practitioners as this had dire consequences to the public.

“The public is also advised of the dangers of consulting with unlicensed practitioners,” they said.