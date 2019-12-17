Johannesburg - An elderly woman is in dispute with the Ebenezer Congregational Church over an “unacceptable” R45000 gratuity she accepted from the proceeds of a R20million payout the church received from the Land Claims Commission.
In 1995, Reverend Vernon de Jager of the church instituted a claim with the commission in respect to about 38 properties in Gauteng and North West where Ebenezer Congregational Churches that were dispossessed by the apartheid government in the 1960s were located.
During a land restitution ceremony in March, President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that the church was compensated financially by the commission after the properties were developed as either industrial or residential areas.
The church’s chairperson, Russel Davy, told The Star that following the approval of their claim, R20m was paid to the church with R1.9m paid in 2009 and R18.6m in September.
Yolande Malikas, 71, who volunteered for the commission, said she received R45000 from the church last year for assisting their claim, however she added that the amount was “unacceptable” and was demanding more.