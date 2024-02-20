Election day is May 29, Ramaphosa announces

President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally announced May 29 as this year’s date for South Africans to make their mark. A statement released by the Presidency on Tuesday evening stated that Ramaphosa had consulted with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on the election date.

The statement further read that the country’s head convened a meeting with all nine provincial premiers and the IEC to discuss the state of readiness for the general elections. “President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in accordance with section 49(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, read with section 17 of the Electoral act of 1998, determined 29 May 2024, as the date for the 2024 general national and provincial elections,” the statement read. Ramaphosa called on all eligible voters to participate in the elections.