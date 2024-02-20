Election day is May 29, Ramaphosa announces

President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally announced May 29 as this year’s date for South Africans to make their mark.
A statement released by the Presidency on Tuesday evening stated that Ramaphosa had consulted with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on the election date.
The statement further read that the country’s head convened a meeting with all nine provincial premiers and the IEC to discuss the state of readiness for the general elections.
“President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in accordance with section 49(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, read with section 17 of the Electoral act of 1998, determined 29 May 2024, as the date for the 2024 general national and provincial elections,” the statement read.
Ramaphosa called on all eligible voters to participate in the elections.
“The 2024 elections coincide with South Africa’s celebration of 30 years of freedom and democracy. Therefore, President Ramaphosa calls on all eligible voters to fully participate in this important and historic milestone of our democratic calendar.
“Beyond the fulfilment of our constitutional obligation, these upcoming elections are also a celebration of our democratic journey and a determination of the future that we all desire. I call on all South Africans to exercise their democratic right to vote and for those who will be campaigning to do so peacefully, within the full observance of the law. We also urge unregistered voters to use the online registration platform to register,” Ramaphosa said.
The statement added that the proclamation to declare the date would be issued in due course.
The Star