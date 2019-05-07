A Grade Six "official" marking the thumb of a voter.

Learners at Edenvale-based Holy Rosary Primary School for Girls joined the election frenzy sweeping the country by casting their first votes on Monday. The mock poll for Grade 0 to Grade 7 learners was aimed at giving the girls experience and a practical lesson in democracy.

Pupils were given an opportunity to vote for the party they believed will deliver their needs.

A pupil casting her vote.

They were the Ice Cream party, Movie party, Pyjama party, Dancing party, Tea party and Swimming party.

Grade 6 teacher Yvette Bibis said: “As part of the Grade 6 syllabus, we teach the children about how South Africa is governed. It's the general election this year and it's a very good time, as the parents will be voting and conversations will be heard at homes.

"At least when people talk, the learners will be able to get a bit of understanding of what democracy means and what it means to vote.”

Bibis said the Electoral Commission of South Africa endorsed the idea and "provided us with three voting booths and a ballot box.

"We set it up in our library and all the girls had the opportunity to come and vote".

The Grade 6s were the voting officials at voting stations. They stamped the ballot papers, inked the voters' thumbs and controlled the entrances.

An "official" helps a pupil cast her mock vote.

Nabeleine Laros, 11, a Grade 6 learner, said: “I have voted for the Pyjama party. I like being comfortable in what I wear.

"Therefore, I wouldn't mind wearing pyjamas to school, and the reason I voted for that party is because it has promised warmth in winter in fluffy pyjamas."

Kristin Johnston, 12, said: “It's cold and uniforms don't give the warmth I need, I therefore decided to vote for the Pyjama party because I want to wear comfortable and warm clothes in winter."

Bibis said that whichever party wins, the girls would have an opportunity of enjoying and celebrating it on May 19. She hoped the exercise would encourage the girls to vote when they were older.