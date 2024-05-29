Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe StarNewsSportLifestyleOpinion & AnalysisSoweto
Independent Online | The Star
Search IOL
IOLThe StarNewsSportLifestyleOpinion & AnalysisSoweto
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Wednesday, May 29, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Election results expected to be announced by Sunday

South Africa - Johannesburg - 27 May 2024 - Vote2024 - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) national results operation centre at the Gallagher convention centre in Midrand. Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers

South Africa - Johannesburg - 27 May 2024 - Vote2024 - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) national results operation centre at the Gallagher convention centre in Midrand. Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers

Published 2h ago

Share

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has asserted that, if the voting process continues to run smoothly, it expects to release the results by Sunday.

More than 26 million eligible voters are expected to cast their votes as the national and provincial elections which kicked off at 7am on Wednesday morning.

On Monday and Tuesday about 1.6 million South African citizens who had registered for a special vote had the opportunity to make their mark..

The 2024 elections are the most hotly contested polls since the dawn of democracy, with 52 political parties contesting in 23 000 polling stations across the country.

Despite glitches since Monday, international and local observers have been on the lookout to witness free and fair elections.

Speaking at the IEC Results Operations Centre on Wednesday morning, the commission’s deputy chief electoral officer, Masego Sheburi ,said officers stationed at the voting stations would start the counting process as soon as the station closed.

He said in a television interview: “As soon as the station is closed, we’ll start the process of counting.

“I estimate that by about 12.30 this evening, we will have a set of such few results ... typically small voting stations close to our offices.

“However, the commission plans to release the result this time around the fourth day, not because we are not prepared, but because we want to factor in the third ballot to deal with the 50% additional work imposed by the third ballot,” Sheburi said.

He said that despite small glitches with some voting stations opening late, everything else was running smoothly.

The Star

Related Topics:

conflict war and peaceclimate changeiecsouth africaelections 2024