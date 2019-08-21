Electricity poles in Heavenly Valley have now replaced illegal electric connections that were the only way residents were able to electrify the area. The informal settlement in Kliptown was recently electrified after 50 years of darkness. Picture: Lerato Selepe.

Johannesburg - A community established about 50 years ago finally saw light after a R7.5-million electrification project was carried out in the area by the City of Joburg. Formerly referred to as Pop’s place, Heavenly Valley is an informal settlement in Kliptown, Soweto.

According to James Bondis, the area where the settlement is built owned by Alberto Pop, who was one of the community leaders.

He said initially the area was further down the road and only moved to Pop’s farm after he [Pop] built the asbestos structures about 42 years ago.

James added that the name Heavenly Valley was influenced by how green and rich the grass was when they moved to the area.

For five decades, Heavenly Valley residents were staying without electricity and had to depend on candles as a source of light and paraffin stoves for cooking and heat.

For survival, some community members stole electricity from the nearest government offices and illegally connected their homes.

With the settlement being fairly small, one of the residents said the size helped them from suffering fires that normally afflict other communities as their structures are not very close to each other.

Illegal connections that were everywhere in the area were removed prior to the ‘switching on’.

A happy Cecilia Moroka said as a resident of Heavenly Valley, the development means a lot to them as it is life changing.

“I am glad that we have legally connected electricity, if we find any izinyoka in the area we are going to show them who we are. We are going to beat him to death,” she said.

She further added that the electrification of the area will reduce hazards that were caused by illegal connections and that it was going to make their lives easier. -

While electrifying an entire community could take time, Victor Mukhiti - a constructor appointed for the electrification of the area- said the project was one of the quickest.

“There were not too much changes, however, the challenge was on the ground. You can see that this place is not leveled nicely and we had to deal with the rocks,” Mukhiti said.

He added that there was no fear that one day the community would be sitting in the dark due to transformers being overloaded or blown due to overload.

“We have installed two 315 kilo-volt-ampere (KVA) transformers. At the moment we noticed that the load is not more than half of what one transformer can carry.

"In addition to that, we still have the other 315 KVA transformer (to be used for back up),” Mukhiti said.

He added that one of the factors which led to the fast completion of the project was the number of households they have to electrify and the corporation of community members.

For Evelyn Louw the electrification of the area was a quick response by the government.

Though Evelyn was happy with receiving electricity, she was concerned about other services such as sanitation and running water.

The area's Democratic Alliance community leader, Richard De Jongh, said it is unfortunate that the community members who are predominantly unemployed will have to pay for electricity.

De Jongh said the selection of Heavenly Valley community for the electrification was not influenced by any political affiliation, but by what the major experience during a walk-about in the area a few months ago.

The Star